Morales and Co. Spin Shutout

August 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Michael Morales, Logan Gragg and Luis Curvelo combined on a one-hit shutout and the Arkansas Travelers beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 3-0 in the series opener on Tuesday night. The trio of pitchers put down the final 20 Naturals hitters of the game posting 11 total strikeouts and no walks. The Travs scored their three runs without an RBI hit plating the runs on a pair of sacrifice flies and a ground out. Morales earned his second win in Double-A, both in the last three starts while Curvelo nailed down his first save of the season.

Moments That Mattered

* Ben Williamson and Jared Oliva led off the fourth with hits and both moved up on a wild pitch. Brock Rodden followed with a sacrifice fly and Blake Rambusch added an RBI ground out.

* Curvelo slammed the door striking out the side in order in the ninth.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Michael Morales: Win, 6 IP, H, 7 K

* RHP Logan Gragg: 2 IP, K

* RHP Luis Curvelo: Sv, IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* It was the ninth shutout of the year for the Travs.

* Cole Young extended his hitting streak to 14, the longest of the season by a Trav and second longest in the Texas League this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Logan Evans (8-4, 2.90) making the start against RHP Cruz Noriega (6-2, 5.24). It is a Dog Day at DSP with first pitch set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

