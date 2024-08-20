Missions Down Riders 6-2 on the Back of Four-Run First Inning

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the San Antonio Missions 6-2 on Tuesday evening from Riders Field.

San Antonio (22-23, 53-60) erupted for four runs in the opening frame against Frisco (24-22, 68-47) starter Ben Anderson (5-7). Romeo Sanabria started the scoring with an RBI single before an RBI single by Cole Cummings and a two-run homer from Marcos Castanon made it a 4-0 game.

The Riders cut into the deficit in the home half of the third inning as Cooper Johnson scored from third on a 4-6-3 double play.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Johnson belted his 10th home run of the season to make it a 4-2 advantage for San Antonio.

Anderson, after allowing 4 runs in his first frame of work, settled in to finish after 5.2 innings of five-run baseball in which he surrendered nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Seth Clark entered with the bases loaded and picked up an inning-ending strikeout, but not before a wild pitch allowed Cummings to score to extend the Missions lead to 5-2.

San Antonio added to their lead in the top of the seventh when Sanabria doubled home Connor Hollis, making it 6-2 Missions. Clark finished after allowing one unearned run across 1.1 innings as he struck out all four batters that recorded outs against him.

Larson Kindreich worked a scoreless eighth, allowing two walks and fanning two before handing the ball to Andy Rodriguez, who worked a hitless ninth inning.

Offensively, the Riders notched eight hits with half of them coming from Johnson and Aaron Zavala, who each went 2-for-4. Johnson scored both runs and logged the lone RBI for Frisco in the loss.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game set against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21st. The Riders will turn to RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0.60) against RHP Ryan Bergert (2-7, 5.12) for the Missions.

