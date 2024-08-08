Wind Surge Fall in Walk-off Fashion by Hooks in Close Contest

August 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge came up short 2-1 in come-from-behind fashion against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. In a game where no-hit bids lasted as far as into the eighth inning, and a game-tying solo blast took place in the ninth, the Wind Surge failed to take game three of the road series.

Cory Lewis fell behind to walk the leadoff batter in the bottom of the first. After striking out the next two, he retired the next 13 consecutive hitters into the home half of the fifth when Jeremy Arocho pushed a roller back to the mound and beat out the throw to first. Arocho's single became the first hit by either side on the night.

Logan Cerny worked a six-pitch walk in the next at-bat after Arocho. He stole second base and moved 90 more feet on an error after the ball trickled into shallow center. Four pitches later, while Lewis continued against Colin Barber, Cerny scampered home to score on a wild pitch.

Jake Rucker broke up the Hooks no-hit bid with two outs in the eighth on a ground ball that bounced away from the middle infield. Once Wichita was down to two outs in the game in the ninth, Tanner Schobel socked a solo home run, his eighth of the season, to deep left field to equalize the game 1-1. Schobel has tallied three hits, all home runs, through the first three games of the series.

Kenedy Corona walked to open the bottom of the ninth and reached second on Austin Deming's 5-3 putout. Rolando Espinosa singled up the middle, and Corona sped around to slide in head-first for a Corpus Christi walk-off win with a 2-1 final.

Regi Grace got tagged with the loss, now standing at 0-3 on the season. Recording one out in the ninth inning, he walked two batters and gave up the game-ending run on a single to center.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field tomorrow, Friday, August 9, at 7:05 PM.

Texas League Stories from August 8, 2024

