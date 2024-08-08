Ray's No-Hit Bid Leads the Way

August 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - Dylan Ray took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the Sod Poodles held on late for an 8-7-win Thursday night over Northwest Arkansas.

Dylan Ray earned his first quality start of the season, giving up three runs across six innings. He retired 15 of the first 16 Naturals at the plate. Caleb Roberts, Lyle Lin, and A.J. Vukovich all hit a ball onto the birm beyond the right field wall which contributed to most of their offense. Tim Tawa had a clutch two run single in the seventh, which was a part of his multi-hit effort.

Dylan Ray took the mound trying to build off of one of his best starts of the season his previous time out and did just that. He allowed just one baserunner on a walk through the first five innings. He got his first of five strikeouts in the first. Facing the Royals #2 prospect, Ben Kudrna, Amarillo failed to score in the first, despite singles from Tim Tawa and Caleb Roberts.

Ray picked up his second strikeout in the second and Lyle Lin opened the scoring in the home half with a leadoff home run to the opposite field.

Ray allowed a two out walk after retiring the first eight batters of the game but neither team would score in the third.

The Naturals went down 1-2-3 again in the fourth while the Sod Poodles doubled their lead on a leadoff home run from Roberts, his 13th of the season.

Ray picked up two more strikeouts in the fifth as neither team got a baserunner.

Carrying a no-hitter into the sixth, Ray allowed a leadoff single to Dillan Shrum to break it. After getting the next two batters, he gave up a single and a three-run home run to put the Naturals up 3-2. The Sod Poodles went down in order in the bottom half.

Taylor Rashi set the Naturals down in order and would pick up his second win of the series when the Soddies struck for six runs in the home half. Neyfy Castillo and Kristian Robinson walked to lead off the inning and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Wilderd Patino had an infield hit to tie up the game and put runners at the corners. A groundout and a strikeout had the game tied with two runners in scoring position for Tawa. With two strikes, he poked an opposite field single into right field to take the 5-3 lead. Roberts followed with his third hit of the game and A.J. Vukovich broke it open with his 12th home run of the season, a three-run shot onto the birm in right field. Amarillo entered the eighth with a 8-3 lead.

Jhosmer Alvarez tossed a scoreless eighth where the Sod Poodles also came up empty.

Mitchell Stumpo came into the game on a 12-game scoreless streak. The second longest in franchise history. It was broken on a leadoff home run and he would eventually give up three more hits, including a home run to make it an 8-7 game with one out. Stumpo showed poise, striking out the next batter and induced a weak fly ball to end the game and clinch a Sod Poodles victory.

Amarillo will be back in action Friday night where they will look to take a 3-1 series lead against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at home. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M.

NOTES:

COMPLETE LINSANITY: Lyle Lin extended his current hit streak to four games after finishing 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. It was his first home run of the year and his first since July 8, 2023, when he was with High-A Vancouver playing against the Hillsboro Hops. In 175 career minor league games since being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019, Thursday night was just the third home run of Lin's career. His first home run came back in his Double-A debut with Amarillo on August 8th, 2021 on the road in Frisco. Lin had gone 25 games and 62 at-bats in between home runs.

ROCKET MAN: Caleb Roberts finished the game with a team-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. His fourth-inning solo shot was the 13th of the year and his first since July 27th. The home run gives him 30 for his Sod Poodles career in the regular season and he also added three more during the 2023 Texas League Playoffs. He officially became the sixth member of Amarillo's 30+ home run club on Thursday night.

THURSDAY NIGHT VUK NUKE: A.J. Vukovich got the invite to the home run party for Amarillo on Thursday, hitting his first since July 30th. The home run was the 38th of his Amarillo tenure, placing him nine behind Tim Tawa for the second-most in team history. His three-run shot also put him at 166 career RBI, seven ahead of Tawa who pitched in with two of his own on Thursday.

RAY DAY: Dylan Ray, the D-backs no. 9-rated prospect was clicking on all cylinders through the first five innings against the Naturals. He did not yield a hit over his first five innings and saw his no-hit bid end with a leadoff single to start the top of the sixth. Ray went 5.2 IP without allowing a hit four starts ago on July 12th, a game the Sod Poodles ended up losing 1-0. Ray still finished the game strong, collecting his first quality start of the year after going a season-high 6.0 IP where he allowed three runs on three hits and struck out five Naturals' batters. Thursday night was his first quality start of his Double-A career and his first since his final start with Hillsboro back on August 25, 2023.

FUN WHILE IT LASTED: Mitchell Stumpo saw his 12-game streak without allowing an earned run come to an end after allowing four runs on four hits in the top of the ninth inning including a pair of homers. Stumpo hadn't allowed a home run since April 24 while with Triple-A Reno and hadn't allowed more than a hit in an outing since June 26th with the Aces. In 169 career appearances as a pro, Thursday was the second time he had ever allowed more than one home run in a single outing. The first time came on June 23, 2023, on the road in Corpus Christi. The 12-game streak without allowing an earned run is tied for the second-longest in team-history along with Josh Green. David Bednar's franchise-best 13-game streak is alive and well for now.

