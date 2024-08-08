Cardinals' Offense Stifled on Thursday Night

August 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardins (59-46) suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of the San Antonio Missions on Thursday night. The Cardinals offense was limited to one run on six hits. It's their first loss of the series.

Decisions:

W: Henry Baez (2-0)

L: Tink Hence (4-3)

S: Ryan Och (1)

Notables:

Matt Lloyd drove in the lone run for the Cardinals with a single in the first inning.

Tink Hence tossed 54 pitches while striking out five in 3.2 innings. He continues to build up his pitches since missing a month three starts ago.

Springfield loaded the bases in the eighth but failed to score.

Chandler Redmond's 15-game on-base streak came to an end with an 0-4 effort.

On Deck:

Friday, August 9: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (9-8, 4.68)) vs SA RHP Ryan Bergert (1-7, 6.00)

Halfway to Valentine's Day, Romantic Fireworks

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

Texas League Stories from August 8, 2024

