Late Offense Not Enough for Riders in Loss

August 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Midland RockHounds 8-5 from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Thursday night.

Midland (23-13, 63-42) scored first on the night against Frisco (21-14, 65-39) starter Mitch Bratt (1-1) in the bottom of the first, putting up three runs. Jeisson Rosario delivered an RBI single before Euribiel Angeles double home two runs to make it 3-0.

In the third, the RockHounds extended the lead to 5-0 with two runs scoring on an error and a sacrifice fly.

Bratt allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits while striking out seven and not walking a batter over his six innings.

The Riders found the scoreboard in the top of the eighth inning when Cody Freeman and Max Acosta hit back-to-back RBI doubles to pull within 5-2, but Midland answered with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to increase their lead to 8-2.

Frisco then volleyed back with three runs in the top of the ninth on a two-run home run from Daniel Mateo and a Josh Hatcher RBI single, but fell short.

Chen Zhuang (1-0) earned his first Double-A win, throwing five shutout innings for the RockHounds.

Offensively, Osuna, Freeman, Hatcher and Cooper Johnson all had two-hit games, with Johnson collecting two doubles.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series against the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9th. RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0.00) is expected to start for the RoughRiders while the RockHounds will turn to RHP Mason Barnett (6-6, 4.75).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.