Baez's Quality Start Carries Missions Past Cardinals

August 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals Thursday night. After losing the first two games of the series, the Missions bounced back with a 4-1 victory on Thursday. Henry Baez recorded his second consecutive quality start after allowing one run across six innings of work.

Henry Baez was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed a run on two hits in the bottom of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, he walked Nathan Church. Jimmy Crooks kept the inning alive with a single to left field. Matt Lloyd drove in Church with a base hit to left-center field. The Missions trailed 1-0.

Tink Hence was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. After two scoreless frames, the Missions plated two runs on one hit in the top of the third inning. Anthony Vilar drew a walk and Ray-Patrick Didder singled to start the inning. Ripken Reyes advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Connor Hollis reached base due to a throwing error from Noah Mendlinger. The play resulted in Vilar scoring. Didder scored on a double steal attempt. He was safe while Hollis was thrown out at second base. The Missions gained a 2-1 advantage.

Hence, on a predetermined pitch limit, was removed from the game in the fourth inning. The Cardinals #1 prospect allowed two runs on one hit across 3.2 innings of work. He allowed two walks while striking out five batters. Edwin Nunez took the mound for Springfield to replace Hence.

The Missions extended their lead with two runs in the fifth inning. With one man down, Reyes walked and Connor Hollis singled. Cole Cummings was hit by a pitch, and the bases were loaded. Romeo Sanabria drove in Reyes with a base hit to center field. A wild pitch from Nunez allowed Hollis to score. San Antonio's lead improved to 4-1.

Baez turned in his second consecutive quality start. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits across six innings of work. Baez walked one while striking out four batters. Carter Loewen took the mound for the Missions in the seventh inning.

Springfield loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning. Dakota Harris began the frame with a base hit. After retiring the next batter, Loewen walked Mendlinger. Ryan Och took over on the mound. The southpaw struck out the next batter before walking Jimmy Crooks. With the bases loaded and two outs, Jacob Buchberger flew out to end the frame.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Och returned to the mound after finishing the eighth inning. R.J. Yeager struck out swinging for the first out. Chandler Redmond struck out for the second out of the frame. Ramon Mendoza kept the inning alive with a base hit to center field. Dakota Harris struck out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-1

With the win, San Antonio improves to 16-19, 47-56 on the season

Henry Baez (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 4 K

Tink Hence (Cardinals starter): L, 3.2 IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 9th

Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 11th

Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB, GIDP

Bradgley Rodriguez (#21 Padres prospect): DNP

Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 4 K

Romeo Sanabria (#27 Padres prospect): 1-4, RBI, 2 K

David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

Tink Hence (#1 Cardinals prospect/#40 MLB): L, 3.2 IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Quinn Mathews (#2 Cardinals prospect/#96 MLB): Scheduled to pitch August 11th

Jimmy Crooks (#12 Cardinals prospect): 1-3, BB

Max Rajcic (#14 Cardinals prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 9th

Edwin Nunez (#23 Cardinals prospect): ND, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Friday, August 9th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (1-7, 6.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Max Rajcic (9-8, 4.68) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hammons Field.

