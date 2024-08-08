Ullola Lights Out, CC Walks off Wichita

August 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - With one away in the ninth, Rolando Espinosa lined a base hit into center field, scoring Kenedy Corona from second base, vaulting the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits to a 2-1 walk-off win over Wichita Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi starter Miguel Ulolla turned in his third no-hit performance of the season, holding the Wind Surge to a pair of walks over five sterling innings. Ullola, the Double-A strikeout leader with 127 Ks in 101.1 innings, breezed five while throwing 42 of 63 pitches for strikes.

Wichita's first knock came via an infield single with two outs in the eighth inning as James Hicks dispatched eight of the first 10 he faced.

The Hooks established a 1-0 lead in the fifth courtesy of Logan Cerny in the fifth. Cerny worked a two-out walk, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and came home thanks to a wild pitch.

The Wind Surge tied the game at 1 via a one-out blast by Tanner Schobel in the ninth.

Corona answered with a lead-off walk in the home half. Austin Deming advanced the runner on a ground ball, setting the stage for Espinosa's heroics.

