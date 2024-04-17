Wind Surge Drop Series Opener to Tulsa Drillers

April 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-Jake Rucker connected on his first home run of the season and finished with three hits on the night in a 15-4 loss to the Tulsa Drillers.

Alerick Soularie scored on a Ben Ross sacrifice fly shortly after Rucker's round-tripper in the bottom of the third to give the Wind Surge a 2-1 lead.

Tulsa responded with a five-run top of the fourth and never looked back on the night. Dalton Rushing also hit his third home run a pair of innings later in the sixth to continue adding to the massive lead that the Drillers dug at Riverfront Stadium. All in all, eight straight Tulsa tallies flashed on the scoreboard heading into the seventh inning stretch.

The bottom of the eighth saw a pair of run-scoring doubles on back-to-back at-bats by Andrew Cossetti and Kala'i Rosario, with the latter replacing the former on the basepaths on his third double of the year.

As if a five-run advantage wasn't enough cushioning, the visiting Drillers got six more runs by batting around in the top of the ninth. The Wind Surge put runners in scoring position on second and third in the bottom half of the frame before recording the final two outs.

Wichita hosts their first Education Day tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17, at Riverfront Stadium, with the first pitch time set for 12:05 PM.

