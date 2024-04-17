Drillers Snap Losing Streak, Remain Perfect on the Road

April 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Ed Bailey)

WICHITA, KS - After a tough week at ONEOK Field, the Tulsa Drillers looked to turn the page against the Wichita Wind Suge on Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium. Both teams carried losing streaks of four or more games into the series opener. Tulsa snapped its four-game losing streak thanks to a five-run inning and a late six-run inning to earn a 15-4 win.

The win improved the Drillers' road record to a perfect 4-0.

After Tulsa scored the first run of the game, Jake Rucker's home run and a sacrifice fly gave Wichita a 2-1 lead after the third inning.

That deficit was quickly erased in the fifth inning when the Drillers plated five runs, aided by four walks. Brandon Lewis and Taylor Young drove in two runs each, with a pair of doubles. Young eventually scored on a wild pitch to give the Drillers a 6-2 lead.

After missing one game after a collision at first base, the Los Angeles Dodgers #1 prospect returned to the Drillers lineup in a big way. After a leadoff walk began the top of the sixth inning, Dalton Rushing hit a two-run homer to give Tulsa an 8-2 lead.

The Drillers held a 9-4 lead before a six-run ninth inning gave them their largest lead of the night.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The win gave Tulsa the early lead in the 2024 installment of the Coors Light Propeller Series. The team that wins the most games between the two teams during the regular season will win the Propeller Trophy. Tulsa has won two of the first three Propeller Series, including the past two seasons.

*There were two roster moves for the Drillers on Tuesday. Hyun-il Choi was transferred to Oklahoma City. He was initially announced as the starting pitcher for game one in Wichita. Pitcher Jake Pilarski was activated from the Development List to fill Choi's roster spot.

*With Choi going to Oklahoma City, Michael Flynn stepped in to make his first start since June 25, 2022, when he was with the Everett Aqua Sox. The right-hander worked two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Flynn has not allowed a run with the Drillers.

*Young finished 2-5 with three RBI and increased his hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, Young is batting .394.

*Brendon Davis and Austin Gauthier each scored three runs in the game.

*Ben Harris received the win. He allowed one earned run after following Flynn on the mound.

*Tulsa benefitted from 11 walks from Wind Surge pitchers.

*Pilarski made his season debut in the game. The Pittsburgh native recorded the final five outs and did not allow a run.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Wind Surge will return to action, playing the second game of their six-game series, at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium. The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

TUL- LHP Justin Wrobleski (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

WCH- RHP Jarret Whorff (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

