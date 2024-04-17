Travs Ride Arms to Sixth Straight W
April 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers won a sixth straight game with a dominant pitching effort, defeating the Frisco RoughRiders, 6-1 on Wednesday night. Logan Evans worked a career high six innings on only 66 pitches to earn the win. Luis Curvelo (2 IP) and Travis Kuhn (IP) were each perfect out of the bullpen to finish it off. Ben Ramirez and Kaden Polcovich each posted multi-hit efforts while Spencer Packard had a hit, two walks and drove in two.
Moments That Mattered
* Polcovich gave the Travs the lead with a base hit in the bottom of the second chasing Ramirez home.
* After Frisco scored in the top of the fifth to tie the game, Tyler Locklear unleashed a mammoth home run in the bottom of the inning to put Arkansas back on top.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Kaden Polcovich: 2-3, BB, run, RBI
* RHP Logan Evans: Win, 6 IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, K
News and Notes
* Travs pitching retired the final 12 Frisco batters of the game.
* Arkansas played as the Malmö Oat Milkers, the moniker put out by Oatly, the official oat milk of Minor League Baseball. Every minor league team will play one game as the Oat Milkers this season.
Up Next
The series continues on Thursday night with LHP Reid VanScoter (0-0, 3.00) starting for Arkansas. It is a $3 Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
