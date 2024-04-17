Wichita Falls in Second Extra Innings Chance of 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Kyler Fedko got his second straight game with an RBI on a single in the fifth to score Kala'i Rosario before the Wichita Wind Surge lost 2-1 in 11 innings against the Tulsa Drillers.

What looked to be trouble in the top of the second inning was left stranded when Emmanuel Rodriguez caught a flyout to end the frame with the bases loaded with Drillers.

The Wichita fielding shined the brightest on the first Education Day of the season at Riverfront Stadium. Ben Ross started one to end the top of the fifth on a shovel pass to Jake Rucker to start a 6-4-3. Tanner Schobel also spun after collecting a ground ball to start the second, which went around the horn 5-4-3 in the top half of the ninth.

The go-ahead run for the Drillers came across on a single to left field at the top of the eleventh. The Wind Surge went down 1-2-3 to end the game, adding to their franchise-record losing streak, which now stands at nine consecutive contests.

