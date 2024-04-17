Ullola & Co. Team for Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Winner

CORPUS CHRISTI - Backed by 10 hits, Miguel Ullola impressed in a five-inning start for Corpus Christi, at one point striking out five in a row and leading the charge in a 7-3 victory over San Antonio Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Playing for the first time as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits in 2024, the Hooks received a three-RBI day by Jacob Melton, whose two-run triple to left-center helped salt the game in the seventh, exiting the bat at 110 MPH.

Corpus Christi trailed, 2-0, until recording three hits in the fourth. Nine-hole hitter Jeremy Arocho doubled to begin the rally and he was followed by RBI singles from Tommy Sacco Jr. and Jordan Brewer.

Miguel Palma then put the Hooks in front with a lead-off home run in the fourth. The laser that landed on the berm in left had an exit velocity of 106 miles per hour.

The Hooks began to pull away in the sixth thanks to RBI singles from Melton and Arocho.

Arocho, who plated his run with two out, went 3-for-4 on the night.

After allowing two first-inning markers, Ullola finished his outing by setting down 14 of 16 Missions. The 21-year-old right-hander fanned 8, totaling 22 strikeouts in 13.2 Texas League innings over three starts.

Carlos Betancourt entered in the sixth and recorded his first five outs in order before stranding two in scoring position in the seventh. Betancourt breezed four against one walk and one hit.

Jacob DeLabio worked the eighth and ninth, sending CC to its first set of back-to-back wins.

