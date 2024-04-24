Wind Surge Continue Search for First Road Win After Seven Run Missions Comeback

SAN ANTONIO, Texas-Travis Adams surrendered just two runs across five innings while five different Wind Surge batters drove in runs across a 9-6 loss against the San Antonio Missions.

Carson McCusker grounded an RBI single to bring in Andrew Cossetti in the top of the second. Tanner Schobel one-upped his teammate on a two-run single past the hole to left field later in the frame to score McCusker and Jorel Ortega to compile a 3-0 lead.

The Missions got two runs back an inning later in the third on an RBI double and a sacrifice fly to right field against Adams.

Wichita designated hitter Jeferson Morales singled to center field to pile on another run in the form of Schobel. Kala'i Rosario later worked an RBI Fielder's Choice to allow Emmanuel Rodriguez to cross home plate for a 5-2 Wind Surge advantage.

San Antonio broke out for seven consecutive runs in the following two innings, including a five-run bottom of the seventh after the stretch. The spree came against a trio of Wind Surge relievers over five hits and two walks.

Jake Rucker put up the sixth Wind Surge run after Wichita loaded the bases in the top of the ninth on a fielder's choice before the game ended on a McCusker strikeout. Wichita remains one of two MiLB teams who are winless on the road at 0-8 alongside the Bradenton Marauders (Single-A Pittsburgh Pirates Affiliate).

