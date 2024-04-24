Tresh's Slam Powers Naturals to 9-5 Win on Tuesday

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Luca Tresh hit a go-ahead, eighth-inning grand slam on Tuesday to propel the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (8-8) to a 9-5 win over the Tulsa Drillers (7-9) at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the series-opening game. The two teams continue their six-game series at ONEOK Field on Wednesday with a 12:00 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals got a hot start on Tuesday, scoring four runs in the first inning with three coming off a three-run homer from Dillan Shrum's fourth home run of the year. Tulsa whittled away at Northwest Arkansas' lead with run in the second and third thanks to homers by Brandon Lewis and Austin Beck, but the Naturals extended their lead on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, making it a 5-3 game.

Noah Cameron made his fourth start of the year and second against the Drillers, holding Tulsa to three runs on six hits while going a season-high 5.2 innings and adding another high in strikeouts with eight. Cameron left the game in the sixth with Ryan Brady coming on in relief having inherited a two-run lead.

Tulsa tied the game against Brady in the seventh with another home run, this time Austin Gauthier going deep with a two-run shot. The tie lasted until he top of the eighth, though, when Tresh struck.

Drillers reliever Ryan Sublette took the mound and retired the first hitter he faced, but walked Gavin Cross and Shrum in consecutive at-bats before hitting Josh Lester to load the bases. With an 0-2 count, Tresh clobbered a pitch over the left-center field wall to give the Naturals a 9-5 lead while blasting NWA's second grand slam in as many games. Peyton Wilson hit a go-ahead slam on Sunday against the Midland RockHounds that proved to be the difference in that game, and Tresh's was no different as the Naturals went on to win by the 9-5 score.

The Naturals and Drillers continue their six-game series on Wednesday with a 12:00 PM CT first pitch. RHP Mason Barnett (1-0, 2.35) get the start for NWA after striking out 10 last week in a win against the RockHounds.

Fans can catch all the action by listening to the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB App or at www.nwanaturals.com starting with the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show, which begins at 11:45 AM CT.

