Ben Anderson Records Quality Start in Riders' 4-2 Loss to Amarillo

April 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were bested by the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-2 on Wednesday evening from Riders Field.

Ben Anderson (0-1) ran into trouble in the top of the first inning against Amarillo (7-10), giving up a double and a two-run homer to Tim Tawa before settling in to go 6.0 innings. He allowed just three more hits and no walks across his outing while striking out two, earning the second quality start by a RoughRiders (9-8) pitcher this season.

The RoughRiders plated a run on a double play in the home half of the first inning, cutting the Amarillo lead to 2-1. In the bottom of the second inning, another double play tied the game at 2-2.

A.J. Vukovich gave the Sod Poodles a 3-2 advantage on an RBI single with a throwing error in the top of the fifth. Vukovich added to the Amarillo lead with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Hatcher opened the frame with a base hit. A two-out single by Alex De Goti and a Frainyer Chavez walk loaded the bases, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Aaron Zavala paced the Riders offense with a 2-for-3 night that included a pair of singles and a hit-by-pitch. Maximo Acosta recorded the only extra-base hit for Frisco with a double.

The RoughRiders pitching staff combined to allow just six hits and three walks, striking out six. Andy Rodriguez tossed a scoreless top of the ninth, striking out three of the four batters he faced.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliated Amarillo Sod Poodles at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 25th. RHP Nick Krauth (1-0, 8.44) will take the mound for Frisco against RHP Cole Percival (0-0, -.--).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.