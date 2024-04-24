Cardinals Win Wild Day Game

April 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Springfield Cardinals right fielder Chris Rotondo threw out pinch-runner Kaden Polcovich at home plate to end the game and beat the Arkansas Travelers, 7-6 on Wednesday. The Travs saw a pair of leads disappear but battled back until the end. Hogan Windish and Robbie Tenerowicz had two hits each. Starting pitching Reid VanScoter worked five plus innings and settled for no decision. Tink Hence started for Springfield and managed only 3.1 innings while giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits.

Moments That Mattered

* Noah Mendlinger had two go-ahead hits for the Cardinals. The first in the sixth inning as a pinch-hitter and then a tie breaking double with two out in the bottom of the eighth.

* Down two in the ninth with two out and the bases loaded, Hogan Windish singled to right field but only one run scored with the second runner thrown out to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Hogan Windish: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, RBI

* DH Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-4, run, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas outhit Springfield 10-7.

* Cole Young, Harry Ford and Windish each drew two walks.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday with LHP Danny Wirchansky (1-2, 4.85) starting against RHP Tekoah Roby (1-0, 6.00). First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.