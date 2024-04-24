Ninth-Inning Rally Sputters for CC

April 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND - The RockHounds staved off a ninth-inning threat by Corpus Christi to beat the Hooks, 3-1, Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland, having won the first two games of the series, stands 5-0 opposite Corpus Christi this year.

The Hooks, held to three singles and three walks over the first eight innings, mounted a rally in their final at-bat. Trailing 3-0, Quincy Hamilton and Kenedy Corona worked back-to-back walks to begin the ninth against flame-throwing right-hander Pedro Santos. Two outs later, Jordan Brewer sent a 3-2 pitch into right field for an RBI single. Brewer then stole second base to put the tying in scoring position, but Santos fought back with a strikeout to end the game.

The RockHounds started quickly by plating a first inning run thanks to Jacob Wilson's lead-off double and an RBI single from Colby Thomas.

CC starter Alex Santos II settled in by dispatching nine of 10 batters before Shane McGuire cracked a solo home run into the right-field bullpen with two away in the fourth.

Aaron Brown, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week, permitted two base runners thru three scoreless innings of relief.

In his last two performances, Brown has struck out 14 against two hits over eight shutout innings.

