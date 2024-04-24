Cardinals Win Eighth Straight Games at Hammons Field this Season.

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals won their eighth straight home game with a dramatic day-game victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday afternoon. Chris Rotondo threw out Spencer Packard at home to end the game, preserving a 7-6 final score.

Decisions:

W: Andre Granillo (3-0)

L: Kyle Hill (0-1)

SV: Matt Svanson (3)

Notables:

- Tink Hence struck out four across 3.1 IP. It was his shortest outing of the young season and the most runs he's surrendered (4, 3 ER).

- Wade Stauss caught Hogan Windish stealing second to end the fifth inning. It was his first runner caught this season.

- With a bunt single in the sixth, Nathan Church extended his hitting streak to nine games.

- Noah Mendlinger twice gave Springfield the lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth and a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth.

- Springfield tied the game in the bottom of the first at one without the benefit of a hit (two walks, a double steal and a throwing error).

On Deck:

Thursday, April 25, 6:35 PM: Thirsty Thursday with specials on all adult beverages all game long (Fans 21+). It's also College Night: Current College Students and Employees enjoy discounted $8 general admission seats with proof of ID. Also, receive a voucher for a hot dog and a small Coca-Cola product. This deal is only available for in-person purchase at the Hammons Stadium ticket office.

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV.

