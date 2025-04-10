Wind Surge Come back over RockHounds Behind Fedko's Three Hit Night

April 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge took a 3-2 victory over the Midland RockHounds at Equity Bank Park. After trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the first, the pitching staff gave up just one hit over the final eight innings, while the offense came together to get ahead.

Henry Bolte sent one right back up the middle for an RBI single in the top of the first. The RockHounds loaded the bases later in the frame, and then Carter Aldrete singled off the umpire lined up in front of shortstop, who ruled everyone move up a base for a 2-0 Midland lead.

While Wichita's starting pitcher, Chase Chaney, and long reliever John Klein kept the RockHounds off the board, the Wind Surge responded in the bottom of the fifth. First, Kyler Fedko ran in to score on an infield error off of the bat of Tanner Schobel. The following batter, Ben Ross, lined an opposite-field single to right field to tie the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Fedko doubled to left field for Wichita's first lead of the night at 3-2. The double was the second two-bagger of the game for Fedko and his third hit overall.

John Stankiewicz and Cody Laweryson shut down Midland over the final three innings, striking out three batters in that span. Klein earned his first win of the season after striking out five hitters with one walk over three no-hit innings of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before tonight's game, Christian MacLeod and Pierson Ohl began rehab assignments with Single-A Fort Myers.

The 11 strikeouts are the most by the Wind Surge pitching staff in a game this season, beating the 10 in the series opener on April 8, 2025.

Kyler Fedko's 3 RBIs are his highest recorded in a game with Wichita. His 3 hits tie his Wind Surge career-high on May 22, 2024, vs. San Antonio.

Tonight's win is the first come-from-behind victory for Wichita this season.

After the save tonight, Cody Laweryson is one away from tying his season-high for saves in a season with the Wind Surge (3, 2024).

