Shortstop Picks up First Three Double-A Hits

April 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals (4-1) rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth to come back and beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-4), 10-9, on Wednesday night at Hodgetown. Carlos Linarez delivered the game-tying single and Chase Davis drove home the go-ahead run with a sac fly.

JJ Wetherholt tallied his first Double-A hits and drove in his first runs of the season, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI.

Decisions:

W: Leonardo Taveras (1-0)

L: Gerardo Gutierrez (0-1)

SV: Austin Love (1)

Notables:

Carlos Linarez went 4-for-5 to set a new team season-high or hits in 2025.

Ramon Mendoza hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the seventh inning. It marked Springfield's first triple of the season.

Starter Brycen Mautz allowed three runs over three-plus innings in his Double-A debut. He struck out four and issued three walks.

The Cardinals are tied with Northwest Arkansas and San Antonio for the best record in the Texas League through five games.

On Deck:

Thursday, April 10, 7:05 PM @ Amarillo

Ixan Hernandez (0-0, -.-- ERA) vs Dylan Ray (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.