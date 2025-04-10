Shortstop Picks up First Three Double-A Hits
April 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
AMARILLO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals (4-1) rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth to come back and beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-4), 10-9, on Wednesday night at Hodgetown. Carlos Linarez delivered the game-tying single and Chase Davis drove home the go-ahead run with a sac fly.
JJ Wetherholt tallied his first Double-A hits and drove in his first runs of the season, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI.
Decisions:
W: Leonardo Taveras (1-0)
L: Gerardo Gutierrez (0-1)
SV: Austin Love (1)
Notables:
Carlos Linarez went 4-for-5 to set a new team season-high or hits in 2025.
Ramon Mendoza hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the seventh inning. It marked Springfield's first triple of the season.
Starter Brycen Mautz allowed three runs over three-plus innings in his Double-A debut. He struck out four and issued three walks.
The Cardinals are tied with Northwest Arkansas and San Antonio for the best record in the Texas League through five games.
On Deck:
Thursday, April 10, 7:05 PM @ Amarillo
Ixan Hernandez (0-0, -.-- ERA) vs Dylan Ray (0-1, 10.80 ERA)
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV
