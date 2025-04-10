San Antonio Pulls out Comeback Win in Extra Innings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The San Antonio Missions continued to prove their resilience with a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Corpus Christi Hooks. Despite falling behind for the sixth straight game, the Missions improved to 5-1 on the 2025 season thanks to more stellar efforts from their bullpen, solid defense and timely hitting.

Jagger Haynes got the start for San Antonio, but it was Carter Loewen, Miguel Cienfuegos and Manuel Castro who combined for seven shutout innings and the win. In the tenth, Romeo Sanabria put enough height on a grounder to short that scored the game-winning run, and Castro shut it down from there.

Once again, the Hooks got on the board in the first inning like they have in all three games this week. This time they scored via a Haynes wild pitch to put them up 1-0 early.

The Missions wasted little time striking back against Hooks starter Nic Swanson. Castañon lined the first of his four hits, an RBI double, down into the left field corner to tie the game. Ethan Salas then scored on a wild pitch before Tyler Robertson knocked in a sacrifice fly, placing the Missions ahead 3-1 in the second frame. For Castañon, this marked the fourth four-hit game of his career and first since Aug. 21, 2024.

Haynes held the 3-1 lead until the third, when Corpus answered. Another wild pitch brought home Luis Castro ahead of a Pascanel Ferreras solo homer that tied the game at 3-3.

That's where the game would remain until extra innings as both bullpens held their opponents down. For San Antonio, Loewen took over for Haynes with runners at the corners and no one out in the fourth inning. Loewen got a quick strikeout and then forced Logan Cerny into a 6-4-3 double play, one of three turned by the Missions defense tonight.

San Antonio also hit into a pair of twin killings themselves as Alimber Santa and Alejandro Torres escaped trouble throughout their five innings out of the bullpen for the Hooks.

After Loewen, Cienfuegos faced little trouble in three scoreless and hitless innings of work, turning the game to Castro in the ninth. Castro threw a clean ninth, sending the game into extra innings.

Devin Ortiz, who pinch hit in the ninth, started the tenth at second base as the ghost runner. He moved over on a Brandon Valenzuela grounder and then scampered home when Sanabria chopped a ball just high enough to short to allow the go-ahead run to score.

Castro remained on for the tenth and sailed a pickoff throw towards second base into center field, creating a dicey situation with the tying-run just 90 feet away. However, Castro buckled down to force a weak flyout to shallow center, a strikeout and a grounder to second to end the game with the Missions on top.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series in Corpus Christi with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday. Henry Bàez takes the mound for San Antonio while James Hicks goes for the Hooks. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

