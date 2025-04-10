Naturals Suffer First Loss in Heartbreaking Fashion

April 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-1) got on the board in a hurry against the Frisco RoughRiders (3-2) in game two of a six-game series between the Texas League opponents, but the RoughRiders got the last laugh with ninth-inning heroics that evened the series with a 12-9 final score in favor of the visitors. The two sides will square off again tomorrow at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with the first pitch slated for 7:05 PM CT.

The scoring started quickly with a Jac Caglianone RBI single. In the following at-bat, Spencer Nivens plated Carter Jensen with a double. Peyton Wilson followed with a two-run double, and in his Naturals debut, Jordan Groshans drove in a hustling Wilson from second with an RBI single, giving the Naturals a commanding 5-0 lead after one inning.

After a scoreless second, the RoughRiders clawed back with a three-run third that marked the end of NWA starter Hunter Owen's outing. In the bottom half of the inning, Groshans capped off his strong debut with a solo home run, keeping the Naturals ahead 6-3 through three innings.

Frisco took its first lead of the series in the top of the fifth with a quick offensive burst. Josh Hatcher opened the frame with a solo home run, and later in the inning, Mieses launched a three-run homer to the right-field bullpen to put Frisco in front, 7-6.

The Naturals responded immediately with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Pineda's RBI fielder's choice scored Spencer Nivens, who led off the frame with a single. Diego Hernandez followed with an RBI single, and Gavin Cross brought in Wilson on a sacrifice fly, swinging the lead back to Northwest Arkansas, 9-7.

In the top of the ninth, former big-leaguer Ryan Hendrix took the mound, but the RoughRiders were ready. With two outs, Alejandro Osuna delivered a crushing three-run homer to give Frisco an 11-9 lead. Hatcher added an RBI single to extend the lead to 12-9, where it would stay.

The Naturals and RougRiders continue their three-game series in Springdale on Thursday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. RHP Steven Zobac (0-0, 15.00) makes his second start of the season. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free anytime on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

