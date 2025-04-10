SA Wins in 10
April 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Missions pushed across the automatic runner in the 10th inning Thursday night, claiming a 4-3 victory over the Hooks before 3,249 fans at Whataburger Field.
Nic Swanson turned in an effective start for CC, blanking San Antonio in four of five innings. Making his first appearance since Opening Night, Swanson struck out six against three hits and one walk while working around two errors.
Trailing 3-1, the Hooks received a double by Luis Castro to begin the fifth. Castro, who belted lead-off home runs Tuesday and Wednesday, ultimately scored via a balk and wild pitch. Pascanel Ferreras went deep in the frame, with his first home run of the year tying the contest at 3.
The stalemate held until the 10th thanks to excellent work by both bullpens. Alimber Santa blanked the Missions over three innings.
Alejandro Torres employed a double play to escape a bases-loaded jam in the ninth before retiring all three batters he faced in the 10th. San Antonio scored the winning run via a pair of ground balls.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 10, 2025
- SA Wins in 10 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- San Antonio Pulls out Comeback Win in Extra Innings - San Antonio Missions
- Wind Surge Come back over RockHounds Behind Fedko's Three Hit Night - Wichita Wind Surge
- Four-Run Ninth Hands Drillers Tough Loss - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Suffer First Loss in Heartbreaking Fashion - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Shortstop Picks up First Three Double-A Hits - Springfield Cardinals
- Ninth Inning Rally Sets Back Soddies - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Osuna's Long Ball Pushes Homer-Happy Riders over Naturals in Wild Game - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- SA Wins in 10
- Missions Rally for 2-0 Series Lead
- Nezuh Strikes out Six in Debut, Missions Win Opener
- Fleury Aces First Start, Hooks Fall in Finale
- Large Second Lifts RoughRiders