SA Wins in 10

April 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Missions pushed across the automatic runner in the 10th inning Thursday night, claiming a 4-3 victory over the Hooks before 3,249 fans at Whataburger Field.

Nic Swanson turned in an effective start for CC, blanking San Antonio in four of five innings. Making his first appearance since Opening Night, Swanson struck out six against three hits and one walk while working around two errors.

Trailing 3-1, the Hooks received a double by Luis Castro to begin the fifth. Castro, who belted lead-off home runs Tuesday and Wednesday, ultimately scored via a balk and wild pitch. Pascanel Ferreras went deep in the frame, with his first home run of the year tying the contest at 3.

The stalemate held until the 10th thanks to excellent work by both bullpens. Alimber Santa blanked the Missions over three innings.

Alejandro Torres employed a double play to escape a bases-loaded jam in the ninth before retiring all three batters he faced in the 10th. San Antonio scored the winning run via a pair of ground balls.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.