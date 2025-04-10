Osuna's Long Ball Pushes Homer-Happy Riders over Naturals in Wild Game

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas -- The Frisco RoughRiders came from behind twice to topple the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 12-9 on Wednesday night from Arvest Ballpark.

After coming back from down five runs to take the lead earlier in the game, Frisco (3-2) trailed 9-8 in the ninth before Alejandro Osuna hammered a go-ahead, three-run home run off of Northwest Arkansas (4-1) reliever Ryan Hendrix (0-1) to put the Riders up 11-9. Josh Hatcher then added to his monster game with an RBI single to push the lead to 12-9. Hatcher finished 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Robby Ahlstrom then entered and struck out the side for his first save of the year. Peyton Gray (1-0) earned his first Riders win with two perfect innings out of the bullpen, including three strikeouts.

To begin the game, the Naturals pounced on Riders starter Josh Stephan in the first inning for five runs, including three doubles in the frame.

Frisco came back with three runs of their own in the top of the third on two infield RBI singles from Abimelec Ortiz and Luis Mieses and a Keyber Rodriguez sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Jordan Groshans then hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to increase the lead to 6-3.

In the top of the fifth, Hatcher hit a solo shot and Mieses bashed a three-run, go-ahead homer to put the Riders in front 7-6, but Northwest Arkansas scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead 9-7.

Ian Moller brought the Riders a run closer in the seventh with his first home run of the year, a solo long ball, setting up Osuna's heroics.

Alongside Mieses and Hatcher, Frainyer Chavez also had a multi-hit affair, going 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.

Notes To Know:

-Since 2005, Hatcher has tied Liam Hicks (2024) for the most hits for a RoughRiders through the first five team games of the season with 10. Hatcher has done it in four games, going 10-for-18.

-Osuna's hit marked the first win for the Riders in their last at-bat in 2025.

-Cam Cauley tied a career high with three walks.

On Thursday, April 10th, the Riders and Naturals clash at 7:05 p.m. for game three of the six-game series. RHP Ben Anderson (0-1, 9.82) takes the ball for the Riders against RHP Steven Zobac (0-0, 15.00).

