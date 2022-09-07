Wind Surge Blank Naturals 5-0

Wichita, KS- Six scoreless innings on the mound from Kody Funderburk led the Wind Surge to a 5-0 shut-out victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night as the Surge tallied fourteen hits to even up the series.

The Surge struck first in the top of the first inning as Aaron Sabato hit a base-clearing RBI double to give the Surge an early 3-0 lead.

Anthony Prato followed with a single to left field that scored another run and extended Wichita's lead to 4-0. Prato finished three for four with an RBI in the game.

Funderburk earned the win on the mound and improved to (9-5) on the year as he pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, one walk, and tallied seven strikeouts before being relieved by Steven Cruz in the seventh inning.

Edouard Julien led the way at the plate for Wichita as he finished the game three for four with a run scored. Julien also tallied his team-leading 30th multi-hit game.

The Surge added an insurance run in the eighth inning as DaShawn Keirsey Jr. singled to center field to score Prato and stretch the lead to 5-0.

The Wind Surge extend their first place lead to six games with ten games to play.

Notes: The shutout is the seventh of the season for Wichita. Yunior Severino extended his hit streak to 11 games... The Surge improved to 40-25 at Riverfront Stadium and 12-7 against the Naturals this season.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Naturals tomorrow, September 8th for a 7:05 first pitch. Aaron Rozek will get the start on the mound for Wichita and T.J. Sikkema will take the hill for the Naturals. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com, and Windsurge.com.

