Drillers Blanked 11-0 in Frisco

FRISCO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers two-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night after an early, offensive onslaught from Frisco. The RoughRiders started the night by scoring four runs in the first inning, followed by seven more in the third. The result was an 11-0 loss for the Drillers at Frisco's Riders Field.

The score was a turnaround from Tuesday's series opener when the Drillers were the team scoring 11 runs while posting an 11-7 win.

Kyle Hurt was the surprise starting pitcher for the Drillers, and he was the victim of the first-inning outburst from the RoughRiders. After Hurt retired the leadoff man, the next five hitters reached safely on three hits and a pair of walks. The Tulsa right-hander got another ground out before issuing his third walk of the inning, ending his night.

Expected starter John Rooney replaced Hurt and got a strikeout to end the four-run frame.

Rooney set the Riders down in order in the second inning before running into trouble in the third. Blaine Crim led off with a double, and Luisangel Acuna singled him home. Acuna scored Frisco's sixth run when Kellen Strahm doubled him home.

Rooney could have escaped the inning with just the two runs. He got a fly out before Josh Stowers reached safely on an error by shortstop Leonel Valera. Another fly out from Frainyer Chavez would have ended the inning, but with the additional out, the Riders took advantage to add five more runs.

Jonathan Ornelas singled home one run and Justin Foscue doubled home three more. Crim's second double of the game drove in one final run and capped the big inning that left the RoughRiders with an 11-0 lead.

Tulsa was limited to just three hits in the loss.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Both teams wore Negro League tribute uniforms in the game.

*It was the worst shutout loss for the Drillers since they were beaten 13-0 on May 23, 2014. That game was also played in Frisco, and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson was the losing pitcher for Tulsa.

*The game marked the sixth time this season that the Drillers have been shut out, with five of the occasions taking place on the road.

*Frisco starting pitcher Tim Brennan blanked the Drillers through the first 4.2 innings while allowing just two hits. After delivering a pitch to Buddy Reed, Brennan fell to his knees while grasping his right arm. He was looked at by the Frisco medical staff for several minutes before departing the field and being replaced by reliever Triston Polley.

*Hurt was the losing pitcher, dropping his Double-A record to 1-4. He worked just 0.2 innings, allowing the four first-inning runs on three hits and three walks.

*Rooney turned in 4.1 innings and was charged with seven runs, but only two were earned. The lefthander surrendered seven hits and two walks. He was called for his ninth balk of the season in that seven-run third inning.

*Justin Yurchak finished 0-3 in the game, but he reached base safely when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. He has now reached base in 20 consecutive games.

*The Drillers juggled their roster prior to the game. Reliever Nick Robertson was transferred to Oklahoma City, and catcher Carson Taylor was placed on the Injured List. Hurt was activated from the Injured List to fill Robertson's spot, and Chris Betts was activated from the Development List to replace Taylor.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will face the RoughRiders again on Thursday night at Riders Field in game three of their six-game series. Starting time is set for 6:35 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa- RHP Landon Knack (2-8, 4.53 ERA)

Frisco- LHP Cody Bradford (8-7, 5.30 ERA)

