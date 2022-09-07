Homestand Highlights: September 13 - September 18

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Naturals will conclude the season by hosting the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark from Tuesday, September 13 through Sunday, September 18. The final homestand features daily food and beverage specials, a Fireworks Friday, Los Naturales with Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday night, and a Kids Eat FREE Family Sunday on Unused Ticket Day with Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases for the season finale.

Tuesday, September 13 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS WITH ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT ON A TUESDAY NIGHT PRESENTED BY NWA FOOD BANK

EVENT SPONSOR - The final Tuesday night home game of the season is presented by NWA Food Bank.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. Discount is for immediate family and a maximum of six tickets per purchase.

Wednesday, September 14 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT - Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday night courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SPRINGDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT RALLY - The Springdale School District will be hosting a pre-game back-to-school rally starting at 6:00 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark to unify the community with pre-game performances from bands, choirs, and spirit squads from local Springdale schools.

Thursday, September 15 - Naturals vs Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY CIGNA

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts courtesy of Premium Brands at specific locations on the concourse, $2 Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. The final Thirsty Thursday™ of the year at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Cigna.

Friday, September 16 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SEAPAK

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - The last Fireworks Friday of the year is presented by SeaPak. The postgame show on Friday night is the first of back-to-back nights of fireworks during the last weekend of the season.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Begin the final weekend of the regular season with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Friday night and enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal. *BBQ Sliders only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, September 17 - Los Naturales vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

LOS NATURALES, POST-GAME FIREWORKS

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play on Saturday night as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' against the Frisco RoughRiders. This is the third of three (3) designated games, which are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

LOS NATURALES MONIKER - Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas' "Natural State" nickname inspired the full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, "Los Naturales" will engage their Hispanic community through celebrating mutually held values and creating long-lasting memories.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Fans will be treated to the final fireworks show of the season following the 6:05pm game against Frisco. It is the second night of back-to-back post-game fireworks shows at Arvest Ballpark.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, September 18 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY ON UNUSED TICKET DAY WITH DOLLAR HOT DOGS PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 & under will receive a voucher for a FREE Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams provided by Mondelēz International, Inc.

UNUSED TICKET DAY - Any unused or unscanned ticket from the 2022 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for an equal value seating bowl ticket to the regular season finale.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Hot dogs are only $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark one last time following the season finale. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

