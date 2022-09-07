Amarillo Rallies to Stun Travs in 10
September 7, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Amarillo, TX - Juan Centeno hit the game-winning single with two out in the tenth inning sending the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 6-5 extra inning victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night. The Travelers led by five runs early in the game but could not hold the lead. It matched the largest lost lead for the Travs in a defeat this season. Jake Scheiner hit a pair of home runs to give him twenty on the season. Emerson Hancock dealt five solid innings giving up three runs on five hits but settled for no decision.
Moments That Mattered
* Scheiner's second home run, a two-run shot in the third inning, put the Travs up by five.
* Roby Enriquez capped the Amarillo comeback by swatting their third solo home run in a four inning stretch to tie the game in the seventh inning.
Notable Travs Performances
* DH Zach DeLoach: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, RBI
* 1B Jake Scheiner: 3-5, 2 runs, 2 HR, 4 RBI
News and Notes
* Scheiner joins Joe Rizzo with 20+ homers this year. They are the first set of Travs teammates since 2008 (Ben Johnson, Corey Smith) to hit twenty or more taters in the same season.
* Arkansas is now 2-7 in extra innings.
Up Next
Game three of the series is Thursday night with right-hander Stephen Kolek making the start against righty Bryce Jarvis. First pitch is set for 6:05 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
