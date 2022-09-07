Cedeño Named Texas League Player of the Month for August

Leandro Cedeño with the Amarillo Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, Tex. - Today, Minor League Baseball announced their Players and Pitchers of the Month for August. Former Sod Poodle Leandro Cedeño was named Texas League Player of the Month after hitting .398 with a league-leading eight home runs and 27 runs scored. The 24-year-old also led the league with 65 total bases, a .699 SLG, and an OPS of 1.152 in 24 games played.

He recorded 14 multi-hit games including a career-high five-hit game on August 18 in Midland. His .398 AVG was second in the Texas League for the month along with his 37 hits. Cedeño ranked third in RBI (23), and fifth in OBP (.453). He set the Amarillo Sod Poodles single-season home run record as part of a multi-home run game on August 23 in Corpus Christi.

Cedeño was transferred to Triple-A Reno earlier this week and went 1-for-3 and a run scored in his Triple-A debut against Salt Lake on September 6. Cedeño was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as a minor league free agent prior to the 2022 season after spending six seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He was named Texas League Player of the week for August 22-28 making this his second MiLB award of the season and fourth of his professional career. The Guatire, Venezuela native was named Appalachian League Player of the Month for August of 2018 and a Baseball America Rookie All-Star the same year while playing for the Johnson City Cardinals.

Former Sod Poodle pitcher, Brandon Pfaadt earned Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month as well for the Aces. The right-hander and D-backs' No. 4 rated prospect went 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA in five starts. He struck out a league-best 32 batters in 31.0 IP and held PCL hitters to a .151 BAA for the month.

The Sod Poodles have started their final home series of the 2022 season against the Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers. The team has five more regular season home games and currently sit 4.0 GB Frisco for the final playoff spot with 11 games left. Single-game tickets are on sale now through the team website www.SodPoodles.com.

