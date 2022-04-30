Wind Surge 5-Run 1st Drops Travs

North Little Rock, AR - The Wichita Wind Surge scored five times in the first inning and never trailed as they handed the Arkansas Travelers a 9-4 loss on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Arkansas scored in each of the first three innings and got as close as two before Wichita pulled away and restored their five run advantage. Any chance of a Travs comeback was squashed by four Wind Surge relievers who combined to throw six shutout innings. Joe Rizzo and Riley Unroe each posted two hits for the Travs while Matt Scheffler reached base in all four of his plate appearances.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita's five run first was aided by a missed double play chance from the Travs defense that would have limited the damage to just two runs.

* With the lead down to just two, Wichita's Alex Isola blasted a two-run home run in the third inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Matt Scheffler: 1-1, 3 BB, run, 2B, RBI

* SS Riley Unroe: 2-4, run, 3B

News and Notes

* It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Travs, their longest losing streak of the season.

* Cade Marlowe extended his hitting streak to seven with a single in the eighth inning.

Up Next

Arkansas looks to close the series with a victory on Sunday afternoon with right-hander George Kirby (2-0, 1.37) making the start against righty Chris Vallimont (0-2, 12.19). First pitch is at 1:35 and the game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

