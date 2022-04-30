Crim Homers, Riders Fall against Midland

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders snapped their three-game winning streak with a 7-4 loss to the Midland RockHounds on Saturday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The RockHounds (10-10) found the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning when Chase Calabuig blasted a two-run home run off of Riders (13-7) starter Jack Leiter (0-2). Leiter went three innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits while striking out three and walking one.

In the second, Midland added on with two more tallies on an RBI single from Michael Guldberg and a sacrifice fly by Max Schuemann to make it 4-0. They ballooned their lead with three more runs in the fourth and took a 7-0 advantage.

The RoughRiders started the chip away at the deficit in the seventh. Blaine Crim blasted a two-run home run to right, his second of the season, to put the Riders on the board and David Garcia added an RBI single to make it 7-3.

In the eighth, Ezequiel Duran collected an RBI single as well to cut the score to 7-4, but the Riders were turned away.

Colin Peluse (3-0) went seven innings to earn the win for Midland and Garrett Acton threw a 1-2-3 ninth to capture his first save.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds conclude the six-game series on Sunday, May 1st at 1:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark. LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 2.13) goes for the Riders against RHP Matt Milburn (1-1, 8.36) for Midland.

