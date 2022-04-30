Wallner Hits Two Homers to Lead Surge to Fourth Straight Win

Wichita, KS - Matt Wallner hit a pair of home runs and added three runs batted in to lead the Wind Surge to their second fourth straight win. The Wind Surge defeated Arkansas 9-4 and secured their third consecutive winning series.

Wichita struck first, scoring five runs off four hits and three walks featuring a two-run RBI-double from Deshawn Keirsey to take a commanding 5-0 lead in the first inning. Ben Gross took the hill for the Surge for his first start of the season and pitched three innings and gave up four runs on three walks before being relieved by Kody Funderburk with a 7-4 Wichita lead.

Wallner led the team with three RBI and three hits, Alex Isola added his second home run of the season and had three RBI and Keirsey added two RBI for the Wichita offense.

The Surge bullpen continued their hot streak, pitching a combined six scoreless innings to secure the win. Funderbunk pitched three innings and allowed just three hits, and earned his first win of the season. Arkansas starter Connor Jones took the loss allowing eight runs in five innings.

Notes: Matt Wallner had his first multi-home run game for the Wind Surge and third as a professional, hit two last season at Cedar Rapids and hit five in his career at Southern Miss. It's the first multi-home run game of the season for the Wind Surge and the tenth overall. Austin Martin reached base for his 18th straight game... Dennis Ortega reached base for his 15th consecutive game... The Surge bullpen has allowed one run in its last 18 1/3 innings pitched. The Surge lead the series four games to one.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will conclude the road trip with a Sunday afternoon (5/1) game for a 1:35 first pitch before heading back to Wichita. Chris Vallimont will take the mound for Wichita and will face off against George Kirby. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

Next Home Game - The Wind Surge return home Tuesday to play Tulsa in the first of a six game series.

