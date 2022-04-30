Walt Disney Animation Studios: a Decade in Concert Postponed

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Tulsa Symphony has made the difficult decision to postpone the May 20, 2022 performance of Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade in Concert at ONEOK Field to September 9, 2022.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date. Ticket holders unable to attend the September 9 performance will be issued a refund.

"At the heart of Tulsa Symphony's core values is excellence in everything we do. Our patrons deserve the absolute best experience possible, and we believe this decision will provide them a better, more magical experience," said Keith C. Elder, Tulsa Symphony Executive Director.

The performance will take place Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at just $14.50. Visit tulsasymphony.org or call (918) 584-3645 to buy tickets.

Rain date is Saturday, September 10, 2022.

