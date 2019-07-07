Winaker Walk-Off Single Completes Sweep for Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie completed a four-game sweep of the Daytona Tortugas with a come-from-behind extra innings win on Sunday at First Data Field.

Matt Winaker's two-out single into right field in the bottom of the 10th scored Jose Medina for the winning run, as the Mets were victorious 4-3.

The Mets entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 3-2. Hansel Moreno started a rally with a one-out single off of Andy Cox. Blake Tiberi followed with a hit that advanced Moreno to third base. Moreno scored on the ensuing sac fly to center field by Jacob Zanon to tie the game 3-3.

Ezequiel Zabaleta retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th and stranded Daytona's free runner at second base.

Medina started the bottom of the 10th on second but was still there after Cox retired the first two batters of the inning. Winaker ripped a grounder deep to second base that ate up Alejo Lopez. Medina was slowing near third base but scooted home for the winning run when right fielder Drew Mount bobbled the ball.

With the game tied 2-2 in the eighth, Daytona had a chance to blow it open. The Tortugas had the bases loaded with no outs, but reliever Carlos Hernandez buckled down and only surrendered a sac fly.

Daytona went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Mets starter Kevin Smith allowed just one earned run over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven in a no-decision.

Daytona starter Jared Solomon gave up two runs in 5.2 innings.

Cox, who blew his first save in eight chances, suffered the loss.

Winaker and Tiberi both went 3 for 5. Moreno was 2 for 4.

It was the first four-game sweep for the Mets since they beat the Tampa Tarpons four straight in the second series of the season.

The Mets (13-7, 45-41) start a four-game road series at the Jupiter Hammerheads on Monday. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

