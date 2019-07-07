Hammerheads July 7th Game against Stone Crabs Postponed
July 7, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release
The July 7th Jupiter Hammerheads game against the Charlotte Stone Crabs was postponed due to unplayable conditions from rain. The game will be rescheduled for later this month when the Hammerheads play away at Charlotte. Date and time are are forthcoming.
Rainout Policy:
In the case of a postponement or cancellation due to rain of a Florida State League game, guests may bring their ticket stubs to the ticket window and exchange them for any other game that season. No refunds will be issued.
For Group Ticket refunds, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will work directly with the respective group leaders and handle refunds accordingly. Group tickets will not be allowed to be exchanged at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Box Office. Please contact your group leader for more information.
