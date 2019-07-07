St. Lucie Stuns Daytona with Walk-Off, 4-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Daytona held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, but St. Lucie rallied to tie it in that frame and win it in the bottom of the 10th, as the Mets completed the four-game sweep with a 4-3 win over the Tortugas on Sunday afternoon at First Data Field.

With one out in the ninth, St. Lucie (13-7, 45-41) put the tying run aboard with an infield single by CF Hansel Moreno (2-4, R, 2 SO). After a single by 2B Blake Tiberi (3-5, R, 2B, SO) moved the runner to third, LF Jacob Zanon (0-2, RBI, BB) knotted the contest up at three with a sacrifice fly to center.

Daytona (7-13, 42-43) would fail to score in the top of the 10th, while the Mets had a pair of line outs to begin their half of the inning. However, with two down, RF Matt Winaker (3-5, RBI, SO) was able to sneak a ground ball through the right side. PR-DH José Medina came home to score from second without a throw, as St. Lucie walked-off with a 4-3 victory.

For the first time in the series, St. Lucie struck first. In the opening inning, Tiberi singled to leadoff and scooted into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Following a hit-by-pitch of DH Carlos Cortés (1-4), 1B Jeremy Vásquez (1-5, RBI) ripped an RBI single to right, giving the Mets the lead, 1-0.

Daytona managed to tie it up in the top of the fourth. 2B Alejo Lî"pez (2-4, R, 2B, BB) stroked a double into the left-field corner to start the rally. The 23-year-old later moved to third on a ground out and scored on a fielding error off the bat of C Mark Kolozsvary (1-5, 2 SO) to even the ballgame at one.

Both teams traded runs in the sixth. 1B Yonathan Mendoza (1-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SO) led off the top of the inning by smashing a line drive over the left-field wall for a solo home run. The switch-hitter's second long ball of the year gave Daytona the edge, 2-1. The Mets were able to quickly tie it in the bottom of the inning, as a double-steal attempt after a strikeout permitted 3B Cody Bohanek (0-4, R, 2 SO) to score from third.

The Tortugas were capable of stealing the lead, 3-2, back in the top of the eighth, as the team loaded the bases on two walks and a single before 3B Jonathan India (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 SO) lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly to center.

RHP Ezequiel Zabaleta (1.0 IP, 2 SO) hurled a perfect 10th inning, collecting his second win of the season for St. Lucie. LHP Andy Cox (1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER) ended up suffering his first blown save and loss during his tenure with Daytona.

Neither starter received a decision on Sunday. RHP Jared Solomon (5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) surrendered just two tallies for the Tortugas, while his counterpart LHP Kevin Smith (5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, ER, 4 BB, 7 SO) punched out seven for the Mets.

Daytona will look for more fruitful results as their road trip moves to Fort Myers for a four-contest series against the Miracle, the High-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, starting on Monday. RHP Wendolyn Bautista (0-3, 4.58 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the 'Tugas in the lid-lifter. The Miracle are projected to have RHP Cole Sands (2-1, 1.61 ERA) toe the slab.

