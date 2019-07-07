Dunedin Completes Three Game Sweep in a Rain Shortened Doubleheader
July 7, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Lakeland, FL. - Dunedin defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers by the final score of 4-1 in a rain-shortened scheduled doubleheader.
RHP Joey Murray made his 10th start of the season for Dunedin and held Lakeland out of the hits column in the first three frames. On the flip side, RHP Garrett Hill made the start for Lakeland and walked the tight rope in the first and second innings but managed to escape damage.
In the top of the fourth, Demi Orimoloye dropped down a bunt single to kick-start a rally. The next hitter Kacy Clemens drilled a two-run homer to right to give Dunedin the 2-0 lead.
That was all Murray needed as the righty held the Flying Tigers to just one hit over the next 3.2 innings. In the top of the seventh, Cal Stevenson grounded a two-run single back up the middle to give Dunedin the 4-0 lead and extend his hitting streak to a career best 20 games.
RHP Kyle Weatherly came on in relief for Murray in the bottom and the seventh with two on and two out and despite giving up a run, closed the door and notched his first save of the year.
The second game of the doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 16th at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium.
The Blue Jays continue their eight game road trip tomorrow with a visit to Steinbrenner Field to take on the Tampa Tarpons in game one of a four game set. The first pitch is set for 6:30 and can be heard across the Dunedin Blue Jays Baseball Network powered by TuneIn with coverage beginning at 6:30.
