Fire Frogs Home Stand Highlights: 7/8-7/11

July 7, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FLA.: With the longest road trip of the year behind them, the Fire Frogs return home to Osceola County Stadium to meet the Charlotte Stone Crabs (Advanced-A Rays) for a four-game series beginning on Monday night.

Monday, July 8th vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Belly Buster Monday: all you can eat burgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and admission to the game for $19

FREE BEER PROMOTION: Beer is FREE from first pitch till the Stone Crabs score their first run

Tuesday, July 9th vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

2 for Tuesday's: $2 sodas, 2 corn dogs for $5, 2 pulled pork sandwiches for $8

Wednesday, July 10th vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Whiskey Wednesday: $3 shots of Fireball, Redneck Riviera, or Rebel Yell

Make your favorite drink including any of these whiskey choices for $5

4 "Fire Frog legs" for $5. They taste like chicken (because they are)!

Thursday, July 11th vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

BOGO slushies and canned beer

Florida State League Stories from July 7, 2019

