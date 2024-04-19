Win Streak Snapped in Shutout
April 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers had their winning streak snapped on Friday night as they were shutout, 4-0 by the Frisco RoughRiders. The Travs had won their previous seven games. Four Riders pitchers limited Arkansas to just one hit, a seventh inning single by Hogan Windish. Robby Ahlstrom worked 2.1 innings of relief to pick up the win after starter Dane Acker struck out seven over 4.2 frames. Danny Wirchansky (4 IP, 4 H, 2 R) was tagged with the loss.
Moments That Mattered
* Frisco plated a pair of runs in the third inning while forcing Wirchansky to throw 29 pitches.
* Down three, the Travs put a pair of runners in scoring position with one out in the seventh but failed to convert.
Notable Travs Performances
* DH Hogan Windish: 1-3, BB
* RHP Reid Morgan: 2 IP, 3 K
News and Notes
* Arkansas was shutout for the first time in 2024.
Up Next
The series continues on Saturday with RHP Juan Mercedes (0-0, 2.00) starting for Arkansas against RHP Emiliano Teodo (0-1, 6.75). It is Wrestling Night with first pitch set for 4:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
