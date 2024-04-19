Big Second Sends SA to Win

April 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Missions scored five two-out runs in the second inning Friday night, upending the Hooks, 7-2, before 4,923 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi's starter Michael Knorr, forced to exit the game early due to an apparent injury, pitched a scoreless first before retiring the first two batters in the second. A walk and an error opened the door to a 5-0 lead for San Antonio.

After the first three reached against reliever Kasey Ford in the second, Ford bounced back retiring four of five Missions to finish his outing.

Jose Fleury was touched for a two-run home run over his 4 2/3 innings. Fleury limited San Antonio to two hits and two walks while striking out four.

The Hooks managed four hits on the night. Jacob Melton opened the second by coaxing a walk from Padres top pitching prospect Robby Snelling. Miguel Palma followed with a double, pushing Melton to second base. Chad Stevens cashed in a run via a groundball to the right side.

Melton also accounted for Corpus Christi's second run as he singled to start the sixth. Ryan Wrobleski later added a base hit with Stevens working a walk, setting up a sac fly from C.J. Stubbs.

Right-hander Brayan De Paula finished the game for the Hooks, dispatching all three of the men he faced while striking out two.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.