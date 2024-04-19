Jack Leiter Makes MLB Debut

April 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Jack Leiter made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Thursday, April 18th in their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Leiter started the game for the Rangers, cruising through the opening frame while striking out Kerry Carpenter, marking his first punchout in the bigs. He ran into some trouble in the second inning, but bounced back in the third before exiting in the fourth. He finished the day spinning 3.2 innings while allowing seven earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in a 9-7 win. His debut made baseball history as Al, Jack's father, and Mark Leiter, Jack's uncle, became the first set of brothers that played in the majors to also have sons that reached the big leagues.

Leiter elected to attend Vanderbilt after being selected in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the New York Yankees out of Delbarton H.S. in New Jersey. Across two seasons with the Commodores, he posted a 13-4 record with a 2.08 ERA on his way to being named an All-American and Golden Spikes Award finalist.

The Rangers selected Leiter with the second overall pick in the 2021 draft and sent him to Frisco to begin his professional career in 2022, making 23 appearances (22 starts). He boasted a 3-10 record with a 5.54 ERA in his first season in professional baseball and was a participant in the 2022 Futures Game. Jack returned to Frisco in 2023, starting 19 games for the Riders and posting a 5.07 ERA. Leiter tossed a total of 174.1 innings in a RoughRiders uniform, tallying 219 strikeouts over that span (fifth-most in franchise history).

The righty was sent to Triple-A Round Rock at the end of his 2023 campaign, making just one start. He began this season with the Express, going 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three appearances before being called upon by the big league club.

Leiter is the seventh former RoughRiders player to make his MLB debut in 2024 and the 204th player in franchise history, joining Wyatt Langford, Justin Slaten, Justin Foscue, Davis Wendzel, Cole Winn and Ricky Vanasco. Seven players to debut in April sets a franchise record, breaking the previous mark of four (multiple seasons).

