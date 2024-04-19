Acker Strong, Riders Shut Out Travs

April 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders tossed their first shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers from Dickey-Stephens Park on Friday night.

The Riders (8-5) carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and were paced by starter Dane Acker, who tossed 4.2 hitless frames with two walks and seven strikeouts to tie a career best. Robby Ahlstrom followed with 2.1 innings featuring four strikeouts before both Seth Clark and Steven Jennings tossed clean frames to finish the shutout.

On the offensive side, Frisco found the scoreboard in the top of the third when Aaron Zavala ripped an RBI single up the middle to make it 1-0. The next batter, Abimelec Ortiz, then plated the second tally of the inning with an RBI ground out to first.

In the fifth, the Riders added on with an Ortiz sacrifice fly and put the finishing touches on the scoring when Geisel Cepeda crossed the plate in the ninth to push the advantage to 4-0.

In his start, Danny Wirchansky (1-2) was saddled with the loss for Arkansas (8-5), allowing two runs over his four frames.

Kellen Strahm and Cepeda both tallied multiple hits on the day as Frisco snapped their three-game skid.

The RoughRiders and Travelers will meet for game five of the six-game set at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 20th. The RoughRiders are slated to have RHP Emiliano Teodo (0-1, 6.75) start against RHP Juan Mercedes (0-0, 2.00) for the Travelers.

