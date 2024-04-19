Ramos Homers Twice In Drillers' Shut Out Win

WICHITA, KS - The Tulsa Drillers bounced back from their extra-innings loss the previous night in a big way on Friday by delivering their first shutout victory of the season. Jose Ramos led the way with two home runs supporting a great start on the mound by Orlando Ortiz-Mayr as Tulsa earned a 5-0 win over the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium.

The win gave the Drillers a 3-1 lead in this year's Coors Light Propeller Series.

Neither team was able to score a run through the first four innings of the game as pitching dominated.

Tulsa finally broke through in the fifth inning as two singles and an error put two runners in scoring position. Austin Gauthier followed with a two-RBI single to put Tulsa ahead 2-0.

Jose Ramos needed just one pitch to increase the Drillers lead in the sixth inning. The Panama native blasted his third home run of the season to give Tulsa a 3-0 lead.

Ortiz-Mayr set the tone for the Drillers pitching staff by delivering his best start of the season. The right-hander held the Wind Surge scoreless with only two hits in 5.1 innings.

In the eighth, Ramos added the Drillers final runs of the game by hitting his second home run of the night, bringing Tulsa's lead to 5-0.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Ortiz-Mayr earned his first win of the season as he entered Friday's start with a 10.00 ERA. He lowered his ERA to 6.28 following his 5.1 scoreless innings pitched.

*Sauryn Lao, Jack Dreyer and Jack Little worked the final 3.2 innings on the mound. The trio allowed only three baserunners and no walks. Dreyer still has not allowed a run in 8.2 innings pitched this season.

*Austin Beck earned two hits and made his first appearance in the outfield for the Drillers on Saturday night. The former first-round draft pick missed all of 2023 while recovering from knee surgery and has only appeared as the designated hitter in his first seven games this season.

*Gauthier and Griffin Lockwood-Powell also earned two hits in the win.

*Tulsa's offense stranded only five baserunners after leaving ten runners on base in each of the past three games.

*The game took 2 hours and 31 minutes to complete. It was the first game in the series that finished in under three hours.

*The Drillers will continue their six-game series in Wichita on Saturday night with game five of the set. Starting time is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium, and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

TUL - RHP Kendall Williams (0-1, 11.05 ERA)

WCH- RHP A.J. Alexy (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

