Fiesta Homestand Begins Tuesday, April 23rd

April 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, April 23rd for their second homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate) from Tuesday, April 23rd until Sunday, April 28th.

Tuesday, April 23 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP $2 Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Wednesday, April 24 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy some Missions baseball!

Thursday, April 25 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, April 26 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Fiesta Jersey Giveaway - Courtesy of McCombs Ford West, the first 2,000 fans will receive a guayabera inspired Flying Chanclas jersey!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, April 27 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks - Fans can stay after the game and enjoy the best fireworks display in town!

Circle K Food Drive - In a partnership between the Missions and Circle K, fans who donate non-perishable food items will receive a free ticket to a future Missions game!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, April 28 vs. Wichita Wind Surge - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation - Courtesy of Coca-Cola, all active and retired military members can receive up to four bullpen or outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the box office. Sea World will be giving away park passes to all military personnel in attendance during the game.

Oat Milkers - Through a partnership between Oatly and Major League Baseball, the Missions will take the field as the Malmo Oat Milkers.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

*******

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2024 season will be the 122nd professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2024 season are available now. Single-game tickets are on sale now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. The Missions Box Office is cashless, and fans can purchase tickets using credit cards. For more information, call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.