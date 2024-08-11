Win Streak Halted in Series Finale

August 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR-Tulsa snapped the Arkansas Travelers winning streak at six with a 4-3 decision on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. After the Travs jumped to an early two-run lead, Tulsa scored in the fourth and then took control with three runs in the sixth inning. Orlando Ortiz-Mayr worked five innings out of the Drillers bullpen to earn the win. Lucas Wepf pitched the ninth to earn a save. Arkansas produced only four baserunners over the final six innings of the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa loaded the bases to open the sixth on three straight singles. A ground ball double play tied the game and then a wild pitch brought in the go-ahead run.

* Arkansas responded in the bottom of the sixth with a double by Jake Anchia. Victor Labrada followed with an RBI single but the Travs never put another runner past first base.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Blake Rambusch: 1-3, BB, RBI

* RHP Travis Kuhn: 2 IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* The Travs won nine of 12 games on the just completed two week homestand.

* The game was delayed 31 minutes at the start due to threat of weather.

* Andrew Miller was activated off the Development List with Alberto Rodriguez going on the Injured List.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs open a six game series at Wichita on Tuesday night. RHP Juan Mercedes (6-4, 2.84) is the scheduled starter. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

