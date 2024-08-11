Wichita Wins Series

August 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Wind Surge made it four wins in six games with a 10-1 triumph Sunday at Whataburger Field.

Hooks hurlers posted 2.30 ERA opposite Wichita heading into the series finale. The Wind Surge broke out for 10 runs on 12 hits, including two home runs by Andrew Cossetti. Ben Ross went deep for the second time in the series, joining Cossetti on a three-RBI night.

Rolando Espinosa and Pascanel Ferreras both doubled as the Hooks mustered four hits against six Wichita hurlers. Ferreras scored the lone Corpus Christi run on an RBI single by Logan Cerny, who went 2-for-3 on the evening.

Anthony Huezo patrolled center field and went 0-for-3 from the nine-hole in his first game above Rookie ball. Huezo, who turns 19 in November, is the youngest player to appear for the Hooks in their 19 seasons. The lefty-hitting outfielder was drafted last year by the Astros out of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

