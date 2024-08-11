Wichita Takes Series Victory over Corpus Christi by Scoring 10 Runs, Striking out 12 Hooks Hitters

August 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge nabbed a series win after a 10-1 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. Wichita put up runs in six different innings while six pitchers combined to give up just four hits all game long in the series finale.

Carson McCusker rolled an RBI unassisted putout down the first base line to allow Tanner Schobel to score from third in the top of the first. Schobel scored in five of the six games in Corpus Christi this week.

Andrew Cossetti began the top of the fourth with a solo shot, his sixth of the season, onto the berm in left field. Ben Ross timed up a breaking ball for a two-run homer to that same pull-side mount for a 4-0 Wind Surge advantage. The long ball from Ross ties him for the team lead with 10 alongside McCusker, who brought in his second RBI in the series finale on a sharp single to left-center in the opening half of the fifth.

While Jaylen Nowlin worked four innings of two-hit baseball in his first start since his activation off the injured list ahead of the game, Logan Cerny blooped an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the fifth to give the Hooks their first run.

Schobel nubbed a run-scoring single to left in the top of the sixth to bring home Ross and repair a five-run cushion for Wichita that became 6-1. After McCusker tallied his third RBI on another single through the left side, Cossetti crushed a two-run souvenir, his second round-tripper of the game, that stayed fair down the line in left for another three-spot heading into the stretch.

Ross crossed the Wind Surge score into double digits on a run-scoring base hit up the middle in the ninth. Miguel Rodriguez worked a 1-2-3 home half of the ninth to finish the game, bookending a streak where four Wichita relievers (Mason Fox, Regi Grace, Ricardo Velez, and Rodriguez) combined to retire the final 12 Corpus Christi batters.

Cody Laweryson, the first pitcher Ramon Borrego sent for in relief, improved to 2-2 after earning the win. In the fifth inning, he gave up an earned run on two hits with one walk and a strikeout.

The Wind Surge return to Riverfront Stadium for a series with the Arkansas Travelers that starts on Tuesday, August 13, at 7:05 PM, on Two for Tuesday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.