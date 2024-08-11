Missions Steal Finale from Cardinals Late on Sunday
August 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (60-48) dropped a 5-4 ballgame on Sunday night to the San Antonio Missions. Despite five strong innings from MiLB's strikeout leader Quinn Mathews where he struck out six, the Missions offense scored five times in the top of the eighth to steal the finale.
W: David Morgan (1-1)
L: Andrew Marrero (3-3)
S: Bradgley Rodriguez (1)
Notables:
Ramon Mendoza (pictured above) launched a two-run home run as a part of a three-run fourth inning, his third home run of the season.
RJ Yeager snapped an 0 for 11 skid in the series with a no-doubt home run in the home half of the seventh, his eleventh of the year.
Leonardo Taveras tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and a walk. He has not surrendered a run in three straight games.
The Cardinals split the series with the Missions at three games apiece.
On Deck:
Monday, August 13: SPR RHP Brandon Komar (6-1, 2.32) vs FRI TBA
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
