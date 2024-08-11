Sod Poodles' Sunday Woes Continue in 6-4 Loss

August 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Amarillo and NW Arkansas split their six-game series with the Naturals taking the finale 6-4 on Sunday evening. The two teams traded wins all week as the Sod Poodles remained seven games back in the second half in the Texas League South.

The Naturals struck first on Sunday, taking their first lead on Josh Lester's fourth home run of the series to put the Naturals up 2-0 in the second. Amarillo responded with a run in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Kevin Graham grounded into a double play to help cut the deficit in half. Three hits in the bottom of the third helped give the Sod Poodles a 3-2 lead. The inning was highlighted by a Jancarlos Cintron double and RBI single off the bat of Tim Tawa. Caleb Roberts pushed Amarillo in front with a sac fly that scored Cintron.

NW Arkansas took the lead back in the fifth, scoring two runs on a hit to make it 4-3. They added a run in the sixth and seventh innings to build a 6-3 cushion. Amarillo's final run of the night was a leadoff home run by Neyfy Castillo in the bottom of the ninth. Each of the next three batters in the inning were retired by Anderson Paulino as he collected his 10th save of the season.

Amarillo will head to San Antonio for the start of a six-game series on Tuesday. The Padres Double-A affiliate sits a game and a half in front of the Sod Poodles for third place in the Texas League South Division. First pitch from Nelson Wolff Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 Tuesday night.

NOTES:

BETTER IN PAIRS: Tim Tawa (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) Neyfy Castillo (2-for-4, HR, RBI, R), and Wilderd Patiño (2-for-4, R) each had multi-hit performances for Amarillo on Sunday to close out the series The trio accounted for six of the nine total hits for Amarillo as they out-hit the Naturals 6-to-9 to close out the series.

KING OF THE HILL: With his strikeout of Gavin Cross in the top of the seventh inning, RHP Jamison Hill placed himself in the Sod Poodles record book as the franchise's all-time strikeout leader. He added one more over his two innings of work in relief and sits at 182 career strikeouts, passing Brandon Pfaadt (180) along the way.

NOT SO FUN-DAY: The loss on Sunday to the Naturals makes the Sod Poodles 4-14 on Sundays this year. Amarillo has now dropped each of their last three Sunday games, all by two or fewer runs. The 14 losses are the most in any single day of the week throughout the season so far. Getting a series split, the Sod Poodles are now 3-7-9 in their 19 series played so far. Amarillo has five remaining series on the year, including 18 games at HODGETOWN where they are 23-28 on the year so far.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.